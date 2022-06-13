They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAIRY MONTH WITH DELICIOUS CHEESE VARIETIES

This month at all of the Fare For All Locations, you'll be able to purchase some fantastic gouda cheeses from Eichten's, including Tomato basil, herb, or plain. Each of the 8-ounce packages will be only $6.00.

LOCATION

Resurrection Lutheran Church

610 County Rd 2

St. Joseph, MN 56374

NEW MARKET BUCKS PROGRAM

Market Bucks is a Minnesota program where you can double your SNAP/EBT purchase power on things like fruits and vegetables up to $10 at participating locations, which include many farmers' markets throughout our area, and now also at Fare For All. This year, Market Bucks is double matching the amount of SNAP/EBT you spend on produce so you can now use $20 instead of $10 all year long.

For those people who may need to benefit from the SNAP program, you can call 1.888.711.1151 to find out if the SNAP program can help you and your family. Fare For All is for everyone, but SNAP may help certain people who really need the assistance.

NUTRITIOUS AFFORDABLE FOOD

The program was started so that everyone has access to healthy and affordable food. Many times the foods that are the most accessible are not necessarily nutritious. The Fare For All program aims at changing that for people here in central Minnesota.

HOW DO I PARTICIPATE?

There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us that work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.

Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone that comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those that utilize the program.

No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.

