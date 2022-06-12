AmeriCorps Looking for 26 Tutors to Work at St. Cloud Schools

ST. CLOUD -- Summer may have just begun, but AmeriCorps is already recruiting tutors to meet the needs of students when they return to the classroom in the fall.

Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps are looking for 1,700 tutors statewide, including 26 for the St. Cloud Area School District. The local openings include 20 reading tutors, four math tutors, and two early learning tutors.

No teaching experience is necessary and training is provided. Tutors work on-site at schools 18, 25, or 35 hours per week and receive a stipend every two weeks.

Learning coaches also can earn up to $4500 to put towards tuition or student loans. Other benefits including health insurance and childcare assistance are also available for many tutors.

