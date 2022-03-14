Average Gas Price Remains Just Under $4 in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota are unchanged in the last week.

We're averaging $3.95 in the state. Prices in Minnesota are 63.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average is also unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32.

Gas Buddy says, after a furious increase over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days. They say while the decrease could be short-lived, it is at least a break from the large surge in gas prices we've been experiencing. For now, $4.50 per gallon for a national average appears to be off the table, but it could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.