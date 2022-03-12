Huskies Advance to Semis, Gophers Get Set for Big Ten Tournament

The SCSU baseball team, St. Cloud Norsemen, SCSU women's basketball team, CSB softball team, and Granite City Lumberjacks all entered the weekend riding high on wins from Friday, while the SCSU men's hockey team, SJU baseball team, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Minnesota Wild came up short. On Saturday, the Gopher men's hockey team will return to the ice for the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU baseball team beat Bentley University 7-2 on Friday. Tate Wallat and Sam Riola each scored two runs for St. Cloud. The Huskies improve to 7-5 and will face Saginaw Valley State on Saturday morning.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen kicked off the weekend with a 4-0 shutout win over Minot on Friday night. Nik Hong, Broten Sabo, Max Strand, and Kade Peterson each lit the lamp once for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 30-14-2-1 and the Minotauros fall to 26-23-1-1. The teams will conclude the series with game two on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

- The no. 16 SCSU women's basketball team topped Missouri Southern 69-67 in round one of the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament. Brehna Evans led all scorers with 22 points and 10 rebounds for St. Cloud. Nikki Kilboten added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Tori Wortz finished with 13 points. The Huskies improve to 24-4 overall and will face Fort Hays State University in round two on Saturday night. This will be the team's first NCAA Regional Semifinal appearance since the 2004-2005 season.

- The CSB softball team won back-to-back games on Friday to close out their time in Florida this season. In game, one CSB beat Umass Dartmouth 3-1. In Game two, the Bennies cleaned house, beating Alfred University 10-2 in five innings. Gabby Spencer, Megan Erickson, and Jordyn Swoboda each had two runs on the day. The Bennies improve to 9-1 and will return to central Minnesota to play their home opener against Bethany Lutheran College next Saturday.

- The Lumberjacks came out on top 9-1 in game one of the best-of-three series Divisional Semifinal round against the Alexandria Blizzard. Hayden Walters and Nicholas Richert each netted two for Granite City. Goalkeeper Quentin Sigurdson earned the win with 22 saves and one goal allowed. The teams will play game two on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. in Alexandria.

- The no. 9 SCSU men's hockey team dropped game one of the NCHC Quarterfinals 5-2 to no. 10 UMD at home Friday night. Behind by one early, the Huskies rallied for a 2-1 lead, but Duluth knocked in four goals in the second period to take back control of the game. Koby Bender led all scorers with three goals for UMD. Nolan Walker and Kevin Fitzgerald each netted one for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 18-13-4 and the Bulldogs improve to 18-15-4. The teams will play game two in St. Cloud on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

- The SJU baseball team was shut out 18-0 by North Central College in Florida on Friday. Dom Listi, Paul Beverly, and Luke Lehnen all earned three runs for the Cardinals. The Johnnies fall to 5-7 and will look to snap a now two-game losing streak when they face Denison University on Saturday.

- The Timberwolves lost a close one 118-110 to Orlando on the road Friday. Mohamed Bamba led all scorers with 27 points for the Magic. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 25 points. The Timberwolves fall to 38-30 and will travel to Miami to face the Heat Saturday. Pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild fell to the Blue Jackets 3-2 in extra time. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each netted one for Minnesota in regulation. The Wild fall to 34-19-4 and will host Nashville on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher men's hockey team will host Penn State in a Big Ten Tournament Semifinal matchup on Saturday. Minnesota went 3-1 against the Nittany Lions this season. Puck-drop is set for 8:00 p.m. in Minneapolis.

