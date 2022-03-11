SCSU Baseball Update – March 11th, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Tuesday March 9th)

RUSS MATT CENTRAL FLORIDA TOURNAMENT

(Winter Haven, Florida)

SCSU HUSKIES 8 MALONE 3

The Huskies earned their third win at the Russ Matt tournament in sunny Florida over the Malone University Pioneers. The Huskies collected ten hits, including two home runs, two doubles and a triple. This gave their starting pitcher 6’5” lefty Luke Tupy good support throughout his 7 innings of work. He gave up four hits, issued two walks and recorded 12 big strikeouts.

Jack Habeck a 6’1” lefty threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Brauns a 6’1” righty closed it out with 1 2/3 innings in relief, giving up three hits and one run.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola. A junior, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, scored two runs and was hit by a pitch. Max Gamm went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Paul Steffensen went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and earned two walks.

Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Tate Wallat went 1-for-2 for an RBI, earned three walks and scored a pair of runs. John Nett went 1-for-5 with a triple and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 and earned a walk. Sawyer Smith earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Michael Cook threw 5 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, five runs, issued five walks and recorded five strikeouts. Allen Laytart threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, gave up three hits, three runs, issued one walk and recorded a strikeout.

Tyler Jackson threw one inning in relief, gave up one hit, issued one walk and recorded a strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Andrew Hanna, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Evan Bolzano went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Tyson Gingerich went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Cameron Martin earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI.

UPCOMING GAMES:

RUSS MATT TOURNAMENT

Friday March 11th

Bentley University (5:00)

Saturday March 12th

Saginaw Valley (8:45)