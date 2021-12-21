At Least 15 Tornadoes Confirmed in Minnesota on December 15th

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says they've confirmed at least 15 tornado touchdowns in Minnesota on Wednesday, December 15th.

Up until now, Minnesota had never had a single December tornado on record.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has confirmed six separate tornadoes in Freeborn County ranging from either an EF-2 or an EF-1.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has confirmed nine more tornadoes with four in Fillmore county, two in Winona county, and one each in Mower county, Wabasha county, and Houston county. They all ranged from either an EF-0 or an EF-1.

National Weather Service