UPDATE: 2nd St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Chicago

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police now say an arrest has been made for the second man charged in a fatal shooting in south St. Cloud last week.

Authorities say 42-year-old Alphonso Cotto had been evading police since the homicide on May 24th. Cotto and 52-year-old Paul Coleman are each charged with one count of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder. Cotto was found and arrested by Chicago Police on Saturday. He'll be extradited back to Stearns County to face the murder charge. Coleman is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

The incident happened at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South. Police arrived to find a man lying on the floor by the back door with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Batsche of St. Cloud.

He was taken to St. Cloud hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the charging complaints, footage from the home's motion cameras shows the victim alone in the backyard prior to the shooting. Roughly 10 minutes later, the camera activated again showing Coleman and another man, identified as Cotto, near a detached garage facing the back door where the victim was found. Coleman could be seen holding what is believed to be a gun in his right hand.

Coleman and Cotto could then be seen running to a vehicle, registered to Coleman, with another man in the driver seat. As the men enter the vehicle, Coleman fires one round toward the victim before they drive off.

Records show a woman and her son found the victim and called police. The woman told officers that Cotto was angry at the victim and had argued with him multiple times in the days leading up to the shooting.

According to the complaint, authorities found Coleman at a St. Cloud home a few days later. Authorities say his clothes matched the clothes of one of the men who were caught on camera.

Police say Coleman appeared to have taken some drugs and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. He denied his involvement in the shooting.

