One of Minnesota’s ‘Best’ Fine Dining Restaurants Is Closing Its Doors For Good

If you are a foodie, you may have heard of and even been to one of Minnesota's newest and awarded fine dining restaurants, Vann, before. Sadly, your chance to enjoy eating at Vann is going to end in October. The award-winning and recognized restaurant took to social media last night to make the announcement that they will be closing their doors for good in October.

Thank you to all who have supported us over the past four years. We are grateful for each and every one of you and especially for the amazing friendships and relationships that have been created. We can't wait to see where the future leads us and hope to see you before our final service on Sunday, October 29th.

Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/vann

We hope to see you soon!

The announcement took fans of the restaurant, which is located in Spring Park, on the shores of Lake Minnetonka by surprise.

The restaurant which features just 11 tables is led by "Executive Chef and James Beard Award 2022 Best Chef: Midwest semifinalist Erik Skaar" who "opened Vann in August 2019 to critical acclaim. In 2021 Vann was named Minnesota's Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the Star Tribune's Reader's Choice poll."

The restaurant's website describes the dining area as being a "bright, modern, polished-casual dining room that has a Scandinavian sensibility and views of Lake Minnetonka."

It's not clear what has led to the closing announcement, but comments left on the social media announcement show that both the owners, and what they gave the community will be missed.

