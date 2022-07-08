Beekeeper Convention in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Both professional and hobby beekeepers gathered in St. Cloud this week.

The Minnesota Honey Producers Association's annual convention wraps up Saturday at the Holiday Inn. Vice President of the MHPA Mark Sundberg says there's always lot of interest from both commercial and hobby beekeepers.

I see there's a tremendous amount of interest at the hobbyist level, so I see that area growing immensely. And I think the commercial beekeepers have kind of stabilized in the state.

Sundberg says many of the seminars dealt with keeping bees healthy, and that's something everyone can help with.

That's been a big push of this convention, we've talked a lot about bee habitat and things that you can do in your own backyard, or if you have some acreage and things you can do. People are also getting their hands right in and getting bees and putting them in their own yards.

The convention runs through Saturday with more seminars and a trade show.