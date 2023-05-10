Anglers Preparing for Minnesota Tradition: The Fishing Opener

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As Minnesota's fishing opener approaches, anglers will be able to take one fish per day from what many consider to be Minnesota's premiere walleye fishery.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is allowing anglers one walleye between 21-23 inches or one fish over 28 inches per day on Mille Lacs Lake.

Brad Parsons is the Fisheries Supervisor for the Minnesota DNR. He says with a slow warm-up this spring, anglers need to be ready to adjust their approach...

With kind of a late spring like this, it's kind of hard to tell. The walleye opener is always a bit of a...who knows how the fish are going to be behaving. So we ask people to be adaptive and be ready to try something different. And that might be if the walleyes aren't biting, chase some pike or bass or go back in a back bay and find some crappies who are enjoying some warm water.

Parsons says while most anglers want that walleye fillet for their freezer, he is encouraging everyone to seek out other species if the walleye aren't biting on opening weekend.

