One Person Taken to Hospital Following Two Vehicle Crash

SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County Monday.

The incident happened just after 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dove Road and Cable Road, about three miles south of Flensburg, in Swanville Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old John Samuelson, of Little Falls, was heading north on Dove Road when he failed to yield at the intersection and struck another vehicle heading west on Cable Road.

The driver of the second vehicle, 44-year-old Jeremy Brausen of Little Falls, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

