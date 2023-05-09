Little Wild Learn To Play Program Coming To Sartell In September

The Minnesota Wild will bring its popular "Little Wild Learn To Play" program back to Sartell in September. The camp is slated to run each Wednesday in the month.

From NHL.com/Wild:

The Little Wild program is intended for first-time boys and girls hockey players ages 5-8. Eligible participants must be between the ages of 5-8 as of September 1, 2023. The program is intended for children who have not participated in organized youth hockey programs before. All participants will receive four one-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey ADM team and a full set of CCM hockey equipment. Kids who do not have skating experience are strongly encouraged to take skating lessons prior to their first Little Wild on-ice session. Children who have previously participated in Little Wild are not eligible to participate in the Little Wild program. Those in violation of this rule will not be allowed to participate and their registration fee will not be refunded.

Registration for the program will begin on Monday, May 22nd at 10 a.m.. It costs $175 (plus a $5 registration fee), which covers a full set of custom-fit equipment from Pure Hockey, a Little Wild jersey and the four one-hour long skating sessions on site. Participants will keep all equipment at the completion of the program.

Participants of the program will also receive a ticket to a Minnesota Wild preseason game and will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets through a special offer.

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures