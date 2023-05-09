This Sweet Goofy Lady, Kia Is Up For Adoption This Week

Say hello to Kia! They came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility~~ Not much is known about their past. She has been very sweet and friendly with staff since intake. She seems inexperienced concerning walking on a leash so patience and treats are recommended! It is unknown if they've been around dogs or children.

She has been aggressive to cats in the past and absolutely cannot go home with them. She loves chewing on bones and if she's off-leash in the woods she loves finding antlers and bones and bringing them too you!

Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools.

It is not recommended to bring a new animal into the home and immediately introduce it to resident pets. Ask a TCHS staff for tips on how to ease the transition. They should be fed measured portions of a high-quality dog food to help them maintain a healthy weight and long term health.

They would love to have durable toys to chew on and keep them entertained. Regular play sessions with your new friend will help burn off energy and build a bond of trust. They will benefit from a regular schedule of going outside to help with any necessary potty training.

Since we don't know about their past we do not know if they're potty trained. You can ask a TCHS staff if the dog has been keeping a clean kennel overnight or not. Patient and consistent training using treats is a good way to work on obedience commands.

Ask a TCHS staff about GoodPup virtual training! Any necessary supplies or toys can be purchased from the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

