Tutors Needed Before School Starts

UNDATED -- With the start of the school year just over a month away, more than two dozen tutors are needed in the St. Cloud area.

Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps will recruit more than 1,700 tutors in Minnesota over the next month.

Senior manager Katelyn Dokken says the number of tutors is pretty common.

We're pretty used to this because of the high volume of folks that we recruit every year. This is a really wonderful, successful program, and that's just a really high bar that we try to fill. So we are used to this.

Tutors work individually with students and positions are available both full and part-time.

Dokken says the tutors come from a wide variety of life skills.

Well, I always say that really, anyone can do this position, as long as they're really passionate and motivated and making a difference in their community, which is what America and our tutoring programs are all about at the end of the day.

For more information on the program, click here.