Minnesota Colleges Participating in the Free Tuition Program

Ya no wut ain'it cheep? Ejukayshun. Are you acutely aware of what assists you in greater monetary accumulations throughout your employment career? An education, whether through an apprenticeship, the trades, college, etc.

A Minnesota program called the Minnesota State Promise kicks off next fall (2024). The mission of that promise includes FREE tuition and fees for all Minnesota students whose family income is less than $80,000 per year.

Not a bad deal!

Minnesota Colleges Participating in the North Star Promise Program

The quick answer is "all public Minnesota higher education institutions". That includes:

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities

University of Minnesota campuses

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Red Lake Nation College

Leech Lake Tribal College

White Earth Tribal and Community College

There are, of course, eligibility requirements. Can't go all willy nilly on this. A few include:

be a Minnesota resident (duh)

family AGI below $80,000

not be in default on a student loan

not already have a baccalaureate degree

have and maintain adequate grades

That last one stings for me. I began my higher learned-ing over a quarter century ago, and...didn't get the best grades. I went back a decade ago and earned a 4.0 GPA, then got immediately suspended for not having an acceptable overall GPA...because they were still counting my GPA when I was a dumb kid. Come on, man! That was (literally) last century!

Not every program is eligible for the North Star Promise; usually because the program is too short. Nonetheneverless, it's a great way to get a gooder education and not be saddled with student loans for the foreseeable forever.