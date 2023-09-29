Three and a half years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, I decided that what was missing in my life was a feline/demon/lemur with a taste for cardboard and expensive microphone cables.

Meet Aleister Meowly!

I'm trying to napWTH IS THAT?! (IMAGE: Choad) I'm trying to napWTH IS THAT?! (IMAGE: Choad) loading...

While I was working at the post office, a fellow rural carrier was trying to give away kittens. She mentioned one particular little rascal with a thin strip of white on his face that made him look like he had a fur scar.

I've seen sh*t, man! (IMAGE: Choad) I've seen sh*t, man! (IMAGE: Choad) loading...

I told her, "You should name him Scarface" (how original, I know). She responded with, "Congratulations, you have a cat!"

Well, sh*t...

I bought the necessities and picked him up later that week. "Scarface" didn't really do it for me, though. I like to name pets after songs. My previous cat was named Edie Ciao Baby (The Cult). Aleister's first name was You Can Call Me Al.

Yes, the song by Paul Simon.

That got to be too wordy. Al became Aleister, and quickly morphed to Aleister Meowly.

Kinda like the Ozzy song.

It's not a bat, but it's a start! (IMAGE: Choad) It's not a bat, but it's a start! (IMAGE: Choad) loading...

Aleister loves to eat, sleep, get into places he doesn't belong (that'll be featured in future Aleister galleries), and LOVES eating cardboard.

He's got the gift of gab, too; you can carry on a conversation with him. He loves to chat!

We need to chat about upping my catnip allowance (IMAGE: Choad) We need to chat about upping my catnip allowance (IMAGE: Choad) loading...

The voice I use to talk for him is a foul-mouthed teenager with high anxiety. He likes to call everyone a b*tch. Such a temper on a spoiled boy.

Did I ask for your opinion, b*tch?! (IMAGE: Choad) Did I ask for your opinion, b*tch?! (IMAGE: Choad) loading...

Expect lots of Aleister pictures in the future, and perhaps the occasional Aleister "appearance" on the show!

