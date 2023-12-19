It’s Back to the Future at the Stearns History Museum

Technology has brought us so many cool things; the internet, cell phones, bigger tv’s that weigh less than half what the old ones did, so there’s a lot to love about where we are in the world right now.

But as a child of the 80’s, I thought we really had some cool things then as well. I remember getting a cassette Walkman for Christmas, being able to attach my music to my waistband, it's the only time I’ve even been close to cool. Laser discs were awesome too, even though they didn’t have a long shelf life.

Levi’s denim jackets were one of my favorite articles of clothing from the 80’s. I’d try to find a reason to wear mine even during the summer.

So many things of the 1980s’ decade led the way for all the James Bond type gadgets we have now. Do you still have any of those items?

The Stearns History Museum will be celebrating their 40th year in their current building next year and they are looking for items from the 1980s’ to put on display. They have a good start, but still need more of the Primo items from 80’s culture.

If you happen to still have movie posters, or movies, music, or other items of pop culture they would like to use those. Household and houseware items are needed as well.

The one thing the museum says they do not need is toys. Stearns County residents have been generous with these already.

If you would like to make a donation or see if something you have fits the needs of the Stearns County History Museum, contact Eric or Michelle at 320-253-8424, or email them at info@stearns-museum.org.

And for sure this sounds like an exhibit that will take a lot of us on a trip down memory lane.