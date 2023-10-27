Area Residents Help New DJ Take Minnesota to North Carolina

When the opportunity to take this job in St. Cloud came up, it was an easy decision to make for my career, but we knew a few things would be true. We could no longer make the drive to family in case of emergency in 5 hours like we did when we lived in Virginia, the winter would be challenging, and my mom would never be able to visit us here.

Mom is 92 and has dementia among other health issues, including the fact that her mobility isn’t good, so her traveling a long distance is out of the question. The house I grew up in is on land that my grandfather, my mom’s dad, gave to her and my dad, and that’s the house she still lives in. Mom has lived a very simplistic life and admitted that she was envious of my wife and I that we were embarking on the adventure of moving 1,200 miles halfway across the country.

In the last couple of months, my mom has had two sisters pass away, including one just last week, which has made her incredibly sad. Combined with the fact that I have moved as well. I spent the last year as a co-caregiver for my mom and was with her every night and quite a bit on the weekends.

Mom said to me recently, “I’ll never be able to visit you in Minnesota, so send me some pictures” I’ve sent a few here and there, but after my aunt’s passing last week, I thought, I need more pics, how can I get them. So, this week I asked our listeners to help out and here’s a few of the pictures I’ve got to send to my mom, who has a digital frame that rotates pictures through every 5 seconds or so. I can load the pictures from here and she will see them shortly.

Photo Credit- Amy-Janorschke Photo Credit- Amy-Janorschke loading...

Photo Credit- Kim-Davis- Photo Credit- Kim-Davis- loading...

Photo Credit- Missy-Prom Photo Credit- Missy-Prom loading...

Photo Credit-Amy Janorschke Photo Credit-Amy Janorschke loading...

Photo Credit- Kims Davis Photo Credit- Kims Davis loading...

Photo Credit- Missy Prom Photo Credit- Missy Prom loading...

Photo Credit- Carrie Cielinski Photo Credit- Carrie Cielinski loading...

Photo Credit- Missy Prom Photo Credit- Missy Prom loading...

Photo Credit- Linnea Lang Photo Credit- Linnea Lang loading...

Photo Credit- Missy Prom Photo Credit- Missy Prom loading...

Photo Credit- Jenna Rieger Photo Credit- Jenna Rieger loading...

Photo Credit- Missy Prom Photo Credit- Missy Prom loading...

Thanks to everyone who sent in pictures, it means a lot. And hopefully these can bring my mom some joy in a time where she is so very sad.

