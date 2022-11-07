Albany Man Killed in Rollover Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) - An Albany man is dead following a rollover crash near Clearwater Friday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call of the rollover around 7:40 a.m. The caller said someone was believed to be pinned underneath the vehicle and not responding.

Authorities arrived to County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township, to find the vehicle in the north ditch resting on the driver's side. It's believed the driver hit an approach and flipped.

Deputies found the driver underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht.

Authorities say it's believed Gutknecht was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.