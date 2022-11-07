It's not every day you hear about something good happening. Granted this good news comes on the heels of something bad happening, it does offer me hope that there are good, kind people in this world, who understand there is more to life than money. This Minnesota McDonald's just won me over this weekend when I read about what they did for their local firefighters, and it seems this isn't the first time it's happened.

"On Wednesday (11/2), we were paged out to assist with the Carlos Avery fire down in Columbus. We had crews down there for several hours working with multiple different agencies from the surrounding areas. With our crew down there working through dinner, we sent a few firefighters to our local Wyoming McDonald's to pick up some food for our crew.

The McDonald's employees worked as fast as they could to get us a bunch of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries. When our crew got back to the fire hall they had plenty to eat and refuel. We reached out to ask how much we owed for the food, and they said No Charge. They donated all of that food to our fire department.

Thank you to the Wyoming McDonald's for taking care of us and donating that food, it is much appreciated. If you are up in the Wyoming area, swing into the McDonald's. This isn't the first time they have helped us out and I'm sure it won't be the last."

The Wyoming, Minnesota Fire Department posted about their local McDonald's coming in clutch for the group while they were battling a fire in the Carlos Avery area last week. While fighting the blaze, which I'm told was big enough numerous fire departments were called in, the Wyoming firefighters worked up an appetite, so they went over to the local golden arches to grab some food for the department.

When they got back to the station, with plenty of food for everyone, they called to pay the bill, and guess what, it was all FREE. How great is that?

This McDonald's is located off I-35 in Wyoming on East Viking Boulevard, and it's usually pretty busy, so for them to cook up all the food and give it to the hungry firefighters for free was time-consuming but in the end, it is also pretty awesome.

