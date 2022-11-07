Charges Dismissed Against Oakdale Man in St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Charges have been dismissed against an Oakdale man accused of shooting and wounding another man in North St. Cloud.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tarrance Hardie was charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun back.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud police responded to a gunshot complaint in the 400 block of 9th Avenue North on September 6th, 2020.

Police arrived to find a man sitting in a car with a bullet wound to his back and the back passenger side window shattered.

Court records show, surveillance video from 9th Avenue Xpress saw the victim's car pulling up to the left side of Hardie's car. Hardie allegedly got out, raised his arms toward the victim's car before the car speeds off.

Police later found a spent shell casing from a 9mm handgun at the scene.

A follow-up investigation learned the victim and Hardie were friends who had an altercation several nights before the shooting.