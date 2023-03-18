Albany Girls Play For a State Basketball Title Today

The 3rd seeded Albany girls basketball team defeated 2nd seeded Goodhue 48-45 Friday night in the Class 2-A State Semifinals at Williams Arena. Albany led 21-18 at halftime and held off Goodhue down the stretch.

The Huskies were led in scoring by Tatum Findley with 13 points and Kylan Gerads added 12 points. Albany will play top seeded Providence Academy today at 2 p.m. at Williams Arena for the Class 2-A State Championship. Providence Academy defeated Minnehaha Academy 83-63 in the other semifinal.

New London-Spicer won the consolation title Friday over Perham 65-38.