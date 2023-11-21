Albany Students “E It Forward” To Honor Classmate

ALBANY (WJON News) -- Area students remembered a lost classmate with a day in his honor Tuesday. Albany High School students are paying tribute to a fellow student who tragically died in a car accident last July with "E It Forward" day.

Ethan Gerads passed on July 21st when the car he was traveling in lost control and crashed. Classmates, staff, friends, and family honored Gerads today by promoting kindness, joy, and paying it forward or "E It Forward," all traits they say Ethan possessed. Gerad's cousin Morgan Mareck says others took part in the day too:

"I mean it started in school but my mom's work for one of their meetings, they were all in Zoom and changed their backgrounds to red. My uncle, and all his co-workers, wore red today. It's incredible."

Mareck says Ethan was just genuinely kind and always willing to help others. Students also handed out candy, wore special shirts, or wore red in school as well.

