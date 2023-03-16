Albany Girls Basketball Tops Perham At State Tournament

Albany has successfully advanced to the Class 2-A State Tournament Semifinals after topping Perham 51-38 Wednesday night at Maturi Pavillon. The Huskies led 26-18 at halftime and outscored Perham 25-20 in the 2nd half.

Albany was led in scoring by Alyssa Sand and Kylan Gerads with 14 points apiece and Tatum Findley added 11 points for the Huskies. Sand led Albany with 7 rebounds.

The 3rd seeded Albany will play 2nd seeded Goodhue at 8 p.m. Friday night at Williams Arena. Goodhue defeated Crosby-Ironton 67-59.

Minnehaha Academy downed 4th seeded New London-Spicer 50-28 and top seeded Providence Academy defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 78-40.