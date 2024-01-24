Airline Offering $19 One Way Flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has announced five new routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and they are offering low ticket prices for a very limited time.

Direct flights from MSP to:

Dallas-Fort Worth starts April 21st. Four times a week.

Atlanta starts April 10th. Four times a week.

Philadelphia starts May 21st. Daily flights.

Cleveland starts May 17th. Four times a week.

Cincinnati starts May 16th. Three times a week.

Frontier is offering fares as low as $19 one way. However, you have to book soon. The tickets have to be purchased by 10:59 p.m. Thursday.

The fares are valid for nonstop travel on Monday through Thursday, and Saturday, only through June 5th of this year.

Frontier Airlines has operated at MSP airport since 1995.

