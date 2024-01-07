A Brand New Boutique Opens Brick-n-Mortar Location In This Minnesota Town

JORDAN IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!

Back in November 2020, I introduced you to a talented lady named Jordan Pfeninger. At the time she was selling the most amazing cocoa bombs for the holiday season, and recently I checked in with Jordan to find out what she's been doing. I was excited to learn that Jordan has spread her wings, and now is finally opening a brick-and-mortar location in Rice, called Just Peachy Boutique & Gifts, located at 40 Division Street in Rice, Minnesota.

Jordan opened up in February of 2023 online only and opened up her brick-and-mortar location in November.

"Another local boutique told me about the location, my husband and I scoped it out, he put his handyman skills to work and we fixed the place up in just a few short weeks," Jordan said.

Jordan Pfeninger

"Before I started I was a stay-at-home mom to 3 kids, but I needed to do something for myself," Jordan said. Jordan has done everything completely on her own, including designing her logo, creating her website, etc. The boutique has a huge variety of items available from different local vendors. "Clothing, home decor, kids/baby items, candles, food items. A little bit of everything! Most of it is all homemade, so you are always supporting small businesses," Jordan said. Just Peachy has recently added a new vendor who refurbishes furniture as well.

Jordan says they also have a permanent jewelry business that pops up most Saturdays.

FUN EVENTS

Starting this January, Jordan will be hosting some sort of class once a month (sign painting, cookie decorating, etc) and kids will be welcome to some of them as well. You can sign up for those offerings by clicking HERE to learn more.

Jordan Pfeninger

"I'm very honored and excited to bring something new to the town of Rice. It's been great meeting so many new faces that I otherwise may not have," Jordan said.

HOURS OF 'JUST PEACHY BOUTIQUE & GIFTS'

Just Peachy Boutique & Gifts in Rice winter hours are Wednesdays from 4-7, Friday's 10-6, and Saturday's 9-2.

LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS ITEMS? NOW IS THE TIME!

If you are someone who loves to get your Christmas goods in January for the next holiday season, now is a great time to stop by as they will have lots of Christmas merchandise available at some super pricing.

Jordan Pfeninger

CUSTOM ORDERS? YES!

Between Jordan and the vendors that share the Just Peachy space, people can place a variety of custom orders, from shirts, any laser engraving needs, crochet work, cookies, cupcakes, macarons, and more.

Jordan wants you to know that you can shop some of the merchandise on the website, but there is SO much more to shop in person. With constant inventory changes, it's hard to keep the website updated, so if you want to find something unique, come on into Just Peachy and shop to your heart's content.

Jordan Pfeninger

EVENTS COMING UP

SIGN PAINTING

Monday, January 29th 2024

5:30 PM

We Go Together Like Sugar Cookie Decorating Class

Sunday, February 10th, 2024 at 10:30 AM

