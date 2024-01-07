13-Course Menu To Be Offered At This Unique 5 Star Indigenous Restaurant In Minnesota
A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE AWAITS YOU
An award-winning restaurant in the Twin Cities is introducing its winter tasting menu for January. It’s called “The Waniyetu,” (which means winter), and will feature 13 courses! That's a lot of food!
WELCOME TO OWAMNI IN MINNEAPOLIS
The Waniyetu will begin on January 12th, at Owamni, an Indigenous restaurant in Minneapolis.
Those interested in dining at Owamni and trying this 13-course tasting menu can pre-purchase their dinner tickets online for a 5 pm, or 7:30 pm seating. Tickets are $175 each.
THE 13-COURSE MENU
Take a look at the Waniyetu menu:
- Sumac Tea – Cedar, Sage and Maple
- Smoked Berries – Trout Roa, Squash Jam and Tostada
- Three Sisters Salad – Squash, Tepary Bean & Corn
- Corn Soup – Corn Dumpling, Corn Jam, & Sumac Popcorn and Tortilla
- Venison Tartare – Duck Fat Squash, Pickled Blueberries Cured Duck Yolk, and tostadas
- Steamed Walleye, Sweet Potato & Braised Green Pot Liquor & White Fish Roe
- Green Tomato – Scallop, Poblano & Epazote
- Duck – Duck Egg Yolk & Wojapi, & Sage
- Braised Elk – White Bean Giadiniera & Fresno
- Smoked Bison Ribeye – Demi & Braised Greens
- Spice Berry Granita – Cedar, Juniper & Maple
- Pumpkin Custard – Meringue
- Sweet Potato Dumplings – Maple & Seed Brittle
Vegetarian and Vegan options are also available at the restaurant.
HELPING NON-PROFIT GROUP 'NATIFS'
10% of each dinner purchased will go to the non-profit group NATIFS, which stands for North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems. NATIFS acquired the restaurant in September of 2023.
