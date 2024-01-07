Next Round of Snow in Minnesota Monday, Tuesday

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says it will be mostly cloudy Sunday followed by further snow chances increasing by Monday morning, continuing through Tuesday.

Areas of western and southern Minnesota have the best chance to see snow accumulating over 2 inches.

Central Minnesota could see between one and two inches of snow with the next system.

Far southwestern Minnesota will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from 3:00 a.m. Monday through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Widespread amounts of 2 to 6 inches are expected in southwestern Minnesota, with higher amounts for southeastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, and western Iowa.

Remaining in our active pattern, another snowy system is possible late in the week, with a couple of inches of accumulation possible.

