$50K Lottery Ticket Sold in Stearns County

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Somebody playing the lottery got a very special treat on Halloween.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $50,000 winning scratch-off ticket purchased Tuesday in Rockville. The game was Diamond Riches and the ticket was sold at B's Liquor.

Tickets cost $50 each to play. The top prize is $50,000.

The $50,000 prize can be claimed by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office. Unless the winner chooses to opt into publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

