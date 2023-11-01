ARE PVS AND RLS RELATED?

We all know that we rely on our cell or Smartphones now more than ever before. They have replaced calendars, alarm clocks, television sets, and even our radios; but does it come with strings attached? Some would say yes, in more ways than one.

Have you ever heard of 'Restless Leg Syndrome?" Let me tell you; I've heard of it; AND I have it. RLS is where you are lying in bed trying to go to sleep, but you can't because your legs feel like they want to move. That's what this new syndrome reminds me of, except instead of your legs wanting to move, you now FEEL the vibrations of your smartphone, even when your phone doesn't actually vibrate.

OFFICIAL DIAGNOSIS

'Phantom Vibration Syndrome" is the official name, and the syndrome is defined as 'the following: Having a false perception that one's mobile phone or other technological device is vibrating when it is not'.

Symptoms of PVS

PVS is linked to some psycho-social symptoms including:

Anxiety

Over-vigilance

Psychological stress

Emotional Disturbances

WHAT ARE YOU FEELING?

There are a few questions that arise when you are thinking you might have PVS. They include:

Are there complications from PVS? How is PVS diagnosed? Is there a treatment or cure for PVS? What is the outcome for patients struggling with PVS?

HOW TO GET HELP WITH PVS

Left unanswered, these questions could lead to some serious issues for the person who suffers from PVS. Some simple ways to try to eliminate the problem for yourself include:

Reduce the time spent on your mobile device that is causing problems

Carry the device in a different pocket.

Switch the vibration period OFF.

