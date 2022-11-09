Remember that time when the Powerball drawing for a record jackpot was delayed? It did just happen on Monday, so I am sure it is very fresh in your mind, so yes it's a silly question. But a very common question asked was, why was there a delay?

We got a vague response from pretty much everywhere. For example CNBC had shared Tuesday morning:

The drawing for a record Powerball jackpot topping $2.04 billion was held Tuesday morning after a delay because of issues with just one state processing ticket sales.

Which got a few people fired up and wondering, "which state was it"?! Myself included was asking, why is there a delay and who is to blame for this.

The answer my friends is us here in Minnesota. That's right we are the state, oops! But what happened you ask? This. Minnesota Lottery released a statement, as reported from FOX9, saying:

After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, November 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.

After a nearly ten hour delay, the drawing did happen Tuesday morning and the record jackpot was won by someone in California. California Lottery shared a tweet with the news:

And our state will see a few more tweets probably like this:

Sorry Minnesota! I know, I didn't win either...shoot, I really thought this was my time, haha! But in all seriousness, if you haven't checked your tickets yet you should because maybe you won, there was a $50K winner sold in Waite Park and you can learn more on that HERE.

