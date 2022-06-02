5 Minnesota State Parks add ATV Wheelchairs

If you, or someone you know uses a wheelchair, up until now, state parks were mostly off limits. Just because there are a lot of places that wheelchairs wouldn't be able to move easily. Too many spots to get hung up on. The terrain at a state park wouldn't be a place you would have access to, until now. At least in five Minnesota state parks.

Some people who have been wheelchair bound and have never experienced gravel roads, dirt trails, hills, and other situations in a state park will now be able to travel all over the park.

The state parks that are offering this service for the Summer are Lake Bemidji State Park, Crow Wing State Park, Maplewood State Park, Camden State Park and Myre Big Island State Park. Basically with these, there is an option all in all areas of the state, and hopefully more will be available soon. Right now, these ATVs are available to rent at each of these parks for free.

Some of these parks will also have them available this Winter, as the wheelchair ATVs will work just as well in the snow.

One user of the wheelchair ATV said it opened up a whole new world when speaking with CBS news:

Some of the parks have this service available starting today (Thursday) others will be adding it soon.