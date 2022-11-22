Get ready Minnesota, Tyler Hubbard is coming back! Hubbard was announced today as the Thanksgiving NBC Halftime performer when the Vikings and New England Patriots square off Thursday night.

Hubbard, who just wrapped up touring with Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on Keith's most recent tour, Speed of Now World Tour.

Hubbard most recently performed at the Xcel Energy Center with Urban and Andress, and before that Minnesota was home to the final performance of Hubbard's previous group Florida Georgia Line before both Hubbard and Brian Kelley decided to go their own ways and perform solo.

Hubbard has a new album, his "debut solo album" and according to his Instagram account it "will be available January 27th and you can pre-order it now."



It will be interesting to see what songs Hubbard performs at halftime, as one would HAVE to be 5 foot 9, and my guess would be another song we hear him perform will be one of his more recent releases on his upcoming album, entitled, Dancin’ In The Country.

Maybe, just maybe we hear something Florida Georgia Line related?

It's just another reason to tune into the game this Thursday night on NBC, not Amazon Prime like other Thursday night games this season, no matter how the home team is performing it should be fun to watch.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022