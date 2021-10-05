Clearwater Fall Amateur Baseball Recap

CENTRAL MINNESOTA AMATEUR BASEBALL LEAGUE

SPORTSMAN’S PARK in CLEARWATER

The games are scheduled to start September 12th and run thru October 10th with playoff. Games are scheduled for 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. I am planning to have game summaries each week. Round Robin play and then playoffs the last two Sundays.

TEAMS:

CLEARWATER

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WEBGEMS

MW/BPAPA

CLEARWATER ROSTER:

Al Smith, Cody Thiery, Andy Johnson, Jackson Layer, Conor Deans, Nick Proshek, Cole Gueningsman, Richard Thompson, Jack Grell, Jeremy Lewerenz

Andy Nefs, Zach Schmidt, Ty Carper, Brooke Corrigan, Hunter Mutterer, Adam Smith, Augie Rodriguez, Callan Henkemeyer, Jordan Picka, Jake Carper, Izzy Carper, Andy Henkemeyer, Justin Houge, Sam Carper, Hunter Holewa, Josh Agresto, Josh Madden, Jackson Henderson, Bryan McCallum (Rogers).

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE ROSTER:

Tyler Stang (Luxemburg), Rudy Notch (Pearl Lake), Andrew Schmidt (Pearl Lake) , JT Harren (Luxemburg), Dawson Hemmesch (Roscoe), Nick Schmidt (Pearl Lake), Brady Linn (Rockies), Collin Eskew (Rockies), Alex Foehrenbacher (St. Nicholas ).

MEB/GEMS ROSTER:

Scott Marquardt (Kimball), Kyle Budde (Richmond), David Jonas (Rockies), Drew Vanloy (Springers), Zach Femrite (Springers), Ben Johnson (Kimball), Mike Krotchburns (Kimball), Dusty Adams (Richmond), Brian Hansen (Springers), Josh Stoll (Apple Valley 35+), Nick Corbin (Cokato), Teddy Fleming (Sartell SP), Jackson Marquardt (Kimball)

MW/BPAPA ROSTER:

Andrew Moynagh, Travis Bickman, Joe Von Hagen (part time), Bradley Farniok,

Brady Boeddeker, Robb Moynagh, Cole Hansen, Hank Bulson (Springers), Preston Schlegel, Samson Schlegel, Zeus Schlegel, Hunter Hamers (Foley), Luis Massa, Carlos Gomez, Brandon Buesgens (Foley)

SCHEDULE OCTOBER 10th

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS VS. MW/BPAPA (12:00)

CHAMPIONSHIP

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE vs. MEB/GEMS (3:00)

RESULTS OCTOBER 3RD

CENTRAL VALLEY 3 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2 (11 innings)

(Sunday October 3rd Clearwater)

This was a great pitchers dual thru out the game, the River Cats actually out hit the Central Valley 7-6, but they were led by very timely hits, a pair of doubles were key. The winning run was scored after a pair of walks and a pass ball. Lefty JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers threw a gem. He threw a complete game, he did scatter seven hits, issued two walks and he gave up two runs. He had an impressive strikeout total for twenty!

The Central Valley was led on offense by Dawson Hemmesch, from the Roscoe Rangers, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two huge RBIs, he was walked intentionally in his last at bat. Colton Fruth from the from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher from the St. Nicholas Nicks went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. JT. Harren, the lefty went 1-for-2 and he earned three walks and Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Carter Drontel was credited with a RBI as he earned a walk the forced in run, he had a stolen base and he scored the winning run on a pas ball. Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers earned a walk and Chance B earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The River Cats starting pitcher, righty Andy Nefs had a very impressive performance. He threw nine innings, he scattered five hits, issued five walks, gave up two runs and he recorded seventeen strikeouts. Cody Theiry threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw the final inning, he issued two walks and he gave up a run.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Mr. Mac” from the Rogers Red Devils, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Madden went 2-for-4 with double for an RBI and Andy Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double. Jake Carper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Jaxon Kenning had a sacrifice bunt and Augie Rodriguez earned a walk.

WEB/GEMS 18 MW/BPAPA 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday October 3rd @ Clearwater)

The WEB/GEMs put up five runs in the first inning and never looked back, as they collected nearly match hits with their runs. They did have three home runs and two doubles. This gave their veteran righty handers a great deal of support, Zach Femrite for the Cold Spring Springers threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Johnson from the Kimball Express threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Brian Hansen from the Cold Spring Springers, he went 4-for-4 with a home and he scored three runs. David Jonas from the Cold Spring Rockies went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Femrite went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Express went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy from the Cold Springer Springers went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kyle Budde from the Richmond Royals went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Teddy Fleming from the Sartell Ponies went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Dusty Adams from the Richmond Royals went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs.

The MW/BPAPA’s starting pitcher Brady Boeddeker from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Veteran Rob Moynaugh from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits and three runs. Brandon Buesgens from the Foley Lumberjacks threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Hunter Hamers from the Foley Lumberjacks threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel from the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, he went 1-for-2, Preston Schlegel earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.