CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Roger Mischke's weekly look at Central Minnesota amateur baseball.

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (REGIONAL GAMES)

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 1 (7/21/2018)

The Cyclones defeated their Lakewood and Region 2B rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits and a very good pitching performance. The Cyclones, right hander Jason Hoppe, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts. They had a big five run third inning, to give Hoppe a good cushion to work with. Lefty Tyler Bjork finished off that inning with a big two run home run, as he went 1-for-4 with those two big RBIs. Matt Meyer had a great day, he called a great game from behind the plate and he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Luis Massa, the Cyclones center fielder, went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. David Kroger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4. Co-Managers, Paul Schlangen and Tommy Wippler were both credited with RBIs and Tommy earned a walk. Bjorn Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run and Nate Friehammer went 1-for-1.

The Saints, Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ryan Schneider went 1-for-4, Jeff Fasching went 1-for-3, Dom Austing went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Nick Hengel and Zach Metzger both earned walks and Tommy Auger scored their lone run.

HIBBING MINERS 9 BRAINERD BEES 2 (7/22/2018)

The Miners defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by thirteen hits and good pitching performances. The Miners, Dan Wood started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Zack DeBoom threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he gave up a run. Matt Erickson closed it out with three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Jamie Steinberg went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Joe Kanipes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dylan Mattson went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Riley Versich went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Kole Zuidmulder went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Eli Sundquist went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Ricardo Paris went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Jaiman Lamphere went 1-for-4 and Joe Lescarbeau scored a run.

The Bees, Brian Voigt started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, gave up eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tim Martin threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Brian Voigt went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Joel Martin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tim Martin went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kenny Perez went 1-for-4 and Stuart Farrand had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Casey Welsh went 1-for-4 and Max Onyx earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5 (7/21/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks in a slugfest. The Nicks outhit the Brewers thirteen to twelve and they did battle for eleven innings. The Brewers, young lefty J. T. Harren, started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaac Matchinsky closed it out, with 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs. Chase Aleshire went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored a run and Logan Aleshire went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Casey Underwood went 1-for-5 with a home run. The Brewers young catcher, Shea Rosha, had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Derrick Orth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. John Fish went 1-for-2 and Sam Iten scored a run.

The Nicks, veteran right hander, Travis Hanson started on the mound, he threw nine innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Nicks had four players with multi-hit games, including player/manager Robert Lutgen, he went 3-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Ahrens went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Tanner Anderson went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jeff Lutgen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Chris Wehseler went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Grant Mrozek went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Isaac Benesh went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Matt Schindler went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and Derrick Kuechle had a sacrifice bunt.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 (7/21/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by fourteen hits and a solid pitching performance. The Lakers, Mitchell Wieneke started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Wieneke had a big day, he went 2-for-5 with two home runs for four big RBIs. Colten Fruth had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Linn went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Mitchell Wieneke went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Chadd Kunkel went 2-for-4 with a double. Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-5, Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 and Andy Linn went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

The Clippers, Dustin Kramer, started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dan Berg threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave four hits and he recorded one strikeout. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Heath Kramer went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Travis Linn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dan Berg was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 14 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2 (7/22/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including five home runs. The Brewers, lefty Austin Klaverkamp started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he scattered seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chase Aleshire had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for five big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 2-for-3 with two big home runs for five RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Iten went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a big three run home run and he scored two runs. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Harren went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Derrick Orth earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Lakers, Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Chandler Bacon threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits and seven runs. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Tammy Linn went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Colten Fruth went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Chad Kunkel went 1-for-3 and Andy Linn went 1-for-3. Mitch Wieneke, Ryan Wieneke and Max Fuchs all earned walks.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2 (7/21/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, in a game that was tied at two to two going into the eighth inning. The Rockies put up five big runs, to give them a 7-2 lead going into the ninth inning. The Rockies, Eli Backes started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor was able to celebrate the win and his twenty-first birthday after this ball game. Calvin Kalthoff had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Hennen went 1-for-3 with a two run home run and a sacrifice fly for three big RBIs. Austin Dufner went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles and he scored three runs. David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Pat Hemingson went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Neu went 1-for-5. Marshall Wirtzfeld had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk, Andrew Allar earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Nick Skluzacek earned a walk.

The Hawks, Tanner Olean, started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued six walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger went 2-for-4 with a double. Tanner Olean went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Pennertz went 1-for-4. Austin Schlangen earned a walk and Matt Lies earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0 (7 in) (7/21/2018)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by thirteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Express, Ben Johnson, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up just four hits, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Adam Beyer went 2-for-2 with a two run home run, and he had two stolen bases. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored one run. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Kyle Winter went 2-for-4. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3, Brooks Marquardt was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Troy Filzen scored a run.

The Gussies, Zach Laudenbach started on the mound, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Richardson threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-1 with a double and Adam Gwost went 1-for-3. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3, Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3 and Dustin Schultzetenberg earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2 (7/22/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by nine timely hits and a good pitching performance. The Rockies, lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Hennen went 1-for-4 with a double for RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Allar had a good game at third base and he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and David Jonas went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs.

The Express, Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe VonWahlde went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Brain Marquardt went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Johnson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle, Scott Marquardt and Jordan Joseph all went 1-for-5. Kyle Winter earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Matt Dingmann had a stolen base.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 14 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4 (7/22/2018)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by fifteen hits, including two home runs and three doubles. The Gussies, Dan Swan, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Gwost boys provided a great deal of offense, Mitch went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dustin Schultzetenberg had a great game, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Laudenbach went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Skaja went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Brady Grafft was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Luke RIchardson was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Hawks, Nick Paul started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Berg threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he gave up five runs. Austin Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he gave up two runs. Tanner Olean went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he had two stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Schlangen went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Matt Lies went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Unterberger went 2-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Matt Pennertz went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Austin Berg went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases, Alex Geislinger earned a walk and Cain Renner scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4 (7/22/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks on a walk off hit by Kevin Kramer. The Clippers, Carson Geislinger started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran lefty, Danny Berg threw four innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded one strikeout. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-3 with two big RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored one run. Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Travis Linn earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Heath Kramer and Carson Geislinger both scored runs for the Clippers.

The Nicks, Derek Kuechle started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Schindler went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Mrozek went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Chris Wesehler went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Travis Hanson was credited with a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Bautch went 1-for-4 and Tanner Anderson earned a walk and he scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

JOSEPH JOES 4 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 (7/21/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by thirteen hits. The Joes trailed in this game till the eighth inning, when they were down 3-2 and they put up a run. Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Mohs threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Craig Hern took the mound, with two outs in the ninth inning, he retired one batter with a strikeout. Charles Vaughan went 2-for-4 with two big RBIs and Craig Hern went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. R. J. Alpers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Peter Nelson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Tanner Blommer had a sacrifice bunt, Brandon Bloch earned a walk and Brandon Bissett scored a run.

The Stone Poneys, Matt Maurer started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Light went 2-for-4 with a two run home run and Dallas Haugen went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Andy Knudsen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-5 and Charlie Oltz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4, Matt Maurer went 1-for-4, Cam Knudsen earned a walk and Pat Dolan was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY LUMERJACKS 9 BECKER BANDITS 0 (FF) (7/21/2018)

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 3 (7/21/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Villains on a walk off. The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tommy Freisen threw three innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Freisen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Prill went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Ryan Skymanski went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Cole Gueningsman went 3-for-4 and Ben Anderson was credited with a RBI and he earned two walks. Matt Korte went 1-for-5, Brandon Buesgens earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Tyler Maurer had a sacrifice bunt, was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Villains, Mike Wallace started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Jensen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued four walks and he gave up three runs. Mike Krempa went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Malerich was credited with a RBI. Will Berning went 2-for-4 and Mitch Bougerie went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kyle Hayden went 1-for-5 and Keith Bistodeau earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Wallace earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Andrew Kramer scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (7/22/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by good pitching performances. The Muskies, veteran lefty, David Deminsky started one the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Muskies young right hander, Austin Gohl threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Koprek threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Tim Burns went 1-for-4 with a huge three run home run in the first inning, he also earned a walk. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Andrew Deters earned two walks. Brian Schellinger earned three walks and he was hit by a pitch, Adam Schellinger earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and John Schumer earned a walk.

The Lakers, Cory Schmidt, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued seven walks, he surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Buesgens threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout.Ryan Skymanski threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Friesen had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with a RBI and Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and Jordan Prill went 1-for-4. Ryan Skymanski went 1-for-4 and Richard Thompson was hit by a pitch.

JOSEPH JOES 5 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 (7/22/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by twelve hits and good pitching performances. In the top of the ninth inning, a single by Hunter Blommer drove Peter Nelson for what become the winning run.

Joey Atkinson started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Kendall threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, to earn the save. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Craig Hern had a good day, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch had a good day, he went 2-for-4 with a double and two big RBIs. Peter Nelson, went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Alex Kendall went 2-for-4 with a double. Charles Vaughan went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Charles Vaughan went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Tanner Alshire went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks, Hunter Hamers started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Kipka threw 1/3 on an inning, he recorded one strikeout. Mike Plante, threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit. Cameron Jurek went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Midas went 2-for-4 and Kyle Kipka was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Noah Winkelman was credited with a RBI and Ean VonWald went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 and Mike Beier went 1-for-1. Drew Beier scored a run and Joe Ziwicki had a stolen base.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1 (7/20/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Grovers, backed by ten hits and a very good pitching performance. The Saints, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ethan Vogt was one of the Saints offensive leaders, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Eichers went 3-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored three runs. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and Jackson Peter went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Kevin Kuefler was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had one stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. James Kuefler earned two walks,one stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brady Weller went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Michael Bendix was credited with a RBI and Aaron Vogt earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Grovers, Jordan Moscho started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Klaphake threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Welle threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Welle went 1-for-3 with a RBI, Drake Meyer went 1-for-3 and Kurt Marthaler earned a walk and he scored their lone run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 FARMING FLAMES 5 (12 In) (7/22/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by ten hits and some good pitching performances. They did battle for twelve innings, before the score was settled. The Lakers, Weston Brinkman started on the mound he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Aaron Savelkoul threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Carter Wessel threw six innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued five walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Dingman had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-6, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-5 and Weston Brinkman was credited with a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Wessel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Adam Miller had a sacrifice bunt and Aaron Savelkoul had a sacrifice bunt.

The Flames, lefty, Kyle Zierden started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Fourre went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Craig Klein went 2-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Zierden went 1-for-4 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Austin Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Eric Schmitt went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Brad Mergen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 5 (7/22/2018)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by thirteen hits and good pitching performances. The Royals, Alex Budde, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. D.J. Schleicher threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Dan Hansen went 2-for-5 with two home runs for four big RBIs and Adam Backes went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Trent Gertken went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Connor Dols went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Budde went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andy Hadley went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Mason Primus was credited with a RBI and Dalton Thelen had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Rangers, Josh Mackedanz, started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brent Heinen threw 1/3 of an inning in relief. Jordon Roos threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Mackedanz went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs and R. J. Leyendecker went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. Jordan Schleper went 2-for-5 and Spence Evans went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Thompson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brent Heinen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Devon Savage went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-4.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 4 (7/22/2018)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by a good pitching performance. The Silversteaks, veteran right hander, Jim Thull, started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Joe Stangler had a good day, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Nick Stangler went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chad Funk went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-1 with a double for two big RBIs and Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-5 and Ty Reller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Hinnenkamp went 1-for-1 with a RBI and Jacob Hinnenkamp was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grant Johnson earned a walk and Devin Gertken scored a run.

The Cubs, Peter Lucken started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks and he surrendered seven runs. Tyler Hoffman threw seven innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Imdieke went 1-for-1 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam VanBeck went 2-for-4 and Mitch Waldvogel went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-2 with a RBI, Zach Etter went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Lee Feldewerd went 1-for-2.

MARTIN MARTINS 7 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 (7/22/2018)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by eight hits and a pair of good pitching performances. Scott Schlangen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Chas Hennen went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs and he scored four runs. Matthew Schlangen went 3-for-4 with one RBI and he scored two runs. Michael Schlangen went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bun and he scored a run. Ben Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Scott Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Kyle Lieser had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nathan Schlangen earned walk and he scored a run.

The Chargers, Carter Tschida started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, he surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Welle was the pitcher of record, he threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Terres threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Terres went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Eric Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Brent Terres went 2-for-4 and Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eric Terres earned a walk and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH PLAYOFF

AVON LAKERS 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3 (7/22/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Steves, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. The Lakers, right hander, Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Meyer had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned two walks. Zak Tomsche went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Will Kleinschmidt went 2-for-4 and Josh Becker went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Riley Voit went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Stich was credited with a RBI and had had a sacrifice bunt. Shane Olmscheid had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

The Steves, Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Stolt threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he gave up four runs. Alan Justin threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Player/manager, Ben Omann went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Cody Wolhart went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-4 and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4. Zach Oman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and T. J. Bevens earned a walk.

STEPHEN STEVES 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 (7/21/2018)

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by ten hits and good pitching performances. Chris Reiling started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tony Schmitz threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and gave up three runs. Blake Guggenberger threw the final 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded three strikeouts. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-3 with home run for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a walk and Cody Wohlart went 1-for-5 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Player/manager, Ben Omann went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Guggenberger went 3-for-5 and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Nick Krippner was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Ben Bierscheid had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Rick Hendrickson earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s, Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Winter threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits and two runs. Eddie Zambona threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Eric Evaslage went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Jake Braegelman went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Troy Frieler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Bryan Benson went 1-for-4. Nate Mettenburg and Ike Sawyer both earned walks.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 FARMING FLAMES 2 (7/18/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Flames of the Stearns County League in exhibition action held at Schleper Brothers field in Farming. The Springers, young right hander, Nick Penick started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued seven walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Right hander, Justin Thompson, threw the final inning in relief, he faced three batters and he recorded three strikeouts. The Springers collected ten hits, led by their young catcher, Drew Bulson, he called a very good game from behind the plate. He also had a very good game at plate, he went 3-for-4 a triple for two big RBIs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for two big RBIs and Justin Thompson went 1-for-4 with a big double for a RBI. Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Nicolas went 1-for-1 and Drew VanLoy earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Flames veteran lefty, Brad Mergen, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Chad Mergen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dylan Panek threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and Taylor Fourre threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Kyle Zierden went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 and Austin Arceneau went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck earned a pair of walks, Brad Mergen and Zach Koltes each earned a walk and Mitchell Thelen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 16 METRO KNIGHTS 6 (7/20/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Knights of the Skyline League, a Class A foe, in exhibition action that took place at Springer Park in Cold Spring. The Springers wasted no time, as they put up ten runs in the first inning, to take a commanding lead. The Springers Chris Butala, started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Nikolas threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs. Justin Thompson closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Brian Hansen had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five big RBIs. Zach Femrite went 2-for-3 with two doubles for four big RBIs Jeron Terres went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, and he earned two walks. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brad Olson had his best night game as a Springer, he went 4-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Zach Hinkemeyer, made some very nice plays at shortstop and he went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a 380’ home run for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Holthaus scored a run.

The Metro Knights, Lance Kilde started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up ten hits and ten runs. Michael O’Malley threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks and he surrendered four runs. Ryan Meehan went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored one run and Michael O’Malley went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Thomas Sjogren went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Lance Kilde went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Jackson Meyer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Graham Laubscher went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. John Holleran went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Thorp was hit by a pitch.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 7 (7/18/2018)

The Black Sox’s of the Victory League South defeated their foe the Royals of the Stearns County League, in exhibition action that took place at Black Sox Park in Freeport. Both the Black Soxs and the Royals collected twelve hits, but a walk of a double by Bryce Stalboerger was the difference. The Black Sox’s, Bryce Stalboerger started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued seven walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The veteran right hander, Craig Meyer, threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-4 with double for three big RBIs, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Rose went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Trevor Sawyer had a big day, he went 4-for-5 and he scored a run and Bryce Stalboerger went 2-for-5 with a big walk off double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Brandon Sawyer was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Craig Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Bryce Benson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and T. J. Frericks scored a run.

The Royals, Dan Hansen, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Luke Jokela, threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dan Hansen went 1-for-3 with a big two run home run and he earned two walks. Kyle Budde went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. D. J. Schleicher went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Andy Hadley went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Connor Dols went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Kenny Mooney went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Phil Niemela went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2 (7/18/2018)

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League in a pitchers dual. In exhibition action that took place at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids. The Cyclones veteran right hander, Jeff Hille started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Freihammer threw two innings to earn the save, he issued one walk. David Kroger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Luis Massa went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-3. Matt Johnson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Kyle Boser went 1-for-3, Jason Hoppe and Logan Siemers both scored runs.

The Stone Poneys, Andrew Kinney started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Light went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Shawn LIndsay went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Matt Maurer went 2-for-3. Andy Knudson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Kreiling went 1-for-3. Charlie Oltz earned a walk and he scored a run and Patrick Dolan earned a walk.