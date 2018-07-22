Twins Lose 5-3 Sunday in KC, Swept by Royals

The Minnesota Twins (44-53) lost to the Royals 5-3 Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, falling nine games below .500, and ten games behind Cleveland.

Kansas City catcher Drew Butera hit a three-run inside the park home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the day's highlight reel -- giving the Royals their first series sweep of the season.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the fourth, but Kansas City evened things up in the fifth, before Butera added three more in the 7th. Minnesota tacked one more on in the top of the eighth, but proved to be too little, to late.

Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on two hits, a walk, and eight strikeouts.

Next : The Twins face the Blue Jays in Toronto tomorrow night at 6:07 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)