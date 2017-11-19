2 SCSU Sweep Colorado College

ST. CLOUD - The #2 St. Cloud State Huskies got back on track this weekend by sweeping the visiting Colorado College Tigers.

St. Cloud's 5-1 win over the Tigers Saturday night was aided by the Huskies power-play. SCSU scored three power-play goals and one shorthanded goal.

After a tight first two periods, St. Cloud broke the game open with four goals in the third. Easton Brodzinski and Luke Jaycox scored under 40 seconds apart to put SCSU 3-0 early in the third.