#2 SCSU Sweep Colorado College

ST. CLOUD - The #2 St. Cloud State Huskies got back on track this weekend by sweeping the visiting Colorado College Tigers.

St. Cloud's 5-1 win over the Tigers Saturday night was aided by the Huskies power-play. SCSU scored three power-play goals and one shorthanded goal.

After a tight first two periods, St. Cloud broke the game open with four goals in the third.  Easton Brodzinski and Luke Jaycox scored under 40 seconds apart to put SCSU 3-0 early in the third.

Patrick Newell scored for the Huskies a few minutes later on the power play and Judd Peterson scored short-handed to put St. Cloud State up 5-1.

Filed Under: Colorado College, NCHC, St. Cloud State
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top