2 People Killed in Pine County Crash

PINE CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 2:00 a.m. they were called to a crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City.

Deputies responded and found that the vehicle with four adults had crashed.

A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man had died at the scene, an 18-year-old man was airlifted to North Memorial and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending formal identification and family notification.