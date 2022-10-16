2 People Killed in Pine County Crash
PINE CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City.
The Pine County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 2:00 a.m. they were called to a crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City.
Deputies responded and found that the vehicle with four adults had crashed.
A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man had died at the scene, an 18-year-old man was airlifted to North Memorial and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene.
The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending formal identification and family notification.
