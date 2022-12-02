Comic & Toy Show Coming To St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall In April
Make sure your favorite superhero costume is ready! A "Comic and Toy Show" is coming to St. Cloud's Crossroads Mall on April 15th and 16th.
The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.
The organizers of the show say that it will be low-key on purpose in order to keep costs down and encourage families to attend.
Since this is our first time to St Cloud Minnesota, we will show you images from our past events. We have been taking over various malls for about 3 years now. Before that we would have our events in normal ball rooms and convention centers. But over time we have had tremendous success with the mall format. Namely - people like the open feel (not confined), and the affordability (free entry is a nice option). We are NOT trying to be a "big" show. We don't have many guests, no panels, and no give aways or exclusives. Those things take a lot of $. We are just some fans who decided to get together and put on a show. We started out with 18 tables in a hotel and have been growing ever since. If you have items to sell - feel free to bring them to the mall - we have multiple buyers on site. We will be posting more images from other mall events we have been doing. If you have questions - please send email to vintagetorque@gmail.com
While costumes will be welcome, the organizers want the show to be family-friendly and ask that all outfits are appropriate for younger audiences.
Quad Con has events scheduled throughout the Midwest this winter:
Dec 10-11 - Davenport North Park Mall
Jan 21-22 - Brookfield WI Brookfield Square Mall
Feb 5 - Cedar Rapids Convention Center $10 Entry (see Facebook for discount)
Feb 11 - Burlington IA Westland Mall
Feb 18-19 - Peoria Northwoods Mall
Feb 25-26 - Eau Claire WI Oakwood Mall
March 4-5 - Omaha NE Oak View Mall
March 11-12 - Davenport IA Northpark Mall
March 18-19 - Rochester MN Apache Mall
March 26 - St Charles MO Olympia Event Center
April 1-2 - Des Moines IA Merle Hay Mall
April 8-9 - Madison WI East Towne Mall
April 15-16 - St Cloud MN Crossroads Mall
June 11 - Springfield IL Crowne Plaza Convention Center
June 17-18 - Cedar Rapids IA Lindale Mall
July 22-23 - Peoria Civic Center (Largest Pop culture event in Central IL)