Comic & Toy Show Coming To St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall In April

Make sure your favorite superhero costume is ready! A "Comic and Toy Show" is coming to St. Cloud's Crossroads Mall on April 15th and 16th.

The event will be hosted by Quad Con and Granite City Comics & Games with admission free. The show will happen during normal mall hours.

The organizers of the show say that it will be low-key on purpose in order to keep costs down and encourage families to attend.

Since this is our first time to St Cloud Minnesota, we will show you images from our past events. We have been taking over various malls for about 3 years now. Before that we would have our events in normal ball rooms and convention centers. But over time we have had tremendous success with the mall format. Namely - people like the open feel (not confined), and the affordability (free entry is a nice option). We are NOT trying to be a "big" show. We don't have many guests, no panels, and no give aways or exclusives. Those things take a lot of $. We are just some fans who decided to get together and put on a show. We started out with 18 tables in a hotel and have been growing ever since. If you have items to sell - feel free to bring them to the mall - we have multiple buyers on site. We will be posting more images from other mall events we have been doing. If you have questions - please send email to vintagetorque@gmail.com

While costumes will be welcome, the organizers want the show to be family-friendly and ask that all outfits are appropriate for younger audiences.

