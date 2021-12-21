$100K MN Millionaire Raffle Prize Claimed in Milaca

ROSEVILLE -- With just days to go before the deadline, someone just claimed their $100,000 prize in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle drawing.

The winning ticket sold at the Holiday Station store in Milaca was drawn on January 1st, 2021. Winners have exactly one year to claim their prize, which meant they had to come forward by January 1st, 2022.

There is still an unclaimed $100,000 winning raffle ticket that was sold at the Kwik Trip in Sartell. The person holding that ticket also has until Saturday, January 1st, 2022 to turn it in or lose out on the prize money.

Tickets for this year's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle have been sold out for weeks. The next drawing will again be held on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, there is another big unclaimed prize out there. The Minnesota State Lottery says someone won over $788,000 playing the Gopher 5 game. The winning ticket was drawn on December 1st, 2021 at the Holiday Station Store in Le Sueur.