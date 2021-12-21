Fire Crews Respond to Vehicle Fire in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just after midnight at 380 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud.
Get our free mobile app
Crews arrived to find a passenger van fully engulfed next to the home. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it extended to the house.
The fire caused roughly $2,000 in damages and the vehicle is a total loss.
The St. Cloud Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.