Fire Crews Respond to Vehicle Fire in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight at 380 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Crews arrived to find a passenger van fully engulfed next to the home. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it extended to the house.

The fire caused roughly $2,000 in damages and the vehicle is a total loss.

The St. Cloud Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.