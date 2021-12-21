Two Hospitalized After Being Hit By Semi While Changing a Tire

FERGUS FALLS -- Two people were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a semi while changing a tire on the side of the road.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on I-94 near Fergus Falls.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford F250 pickup with a trailer was stopped on the westbound shoulder of I-94.

The driver, 23-year-old Jacob Carlson of Lindstrom, and passenger, 23-year-old Alexander Sagendorf of Chisago City, were attempting to change the driver's side tire on the trailer when they were hit by a semi heading west.

Carlson and Sagendorf were taken to Fergus Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Curtus Walling of Baraboo, Wisconsin, was not hurt.