45,000 Fentanyl Pills & ‘Kilo Of Cocaine’ Seized In Minnesota Drug Bust

Another week, another BIG drug bust in Minnesota. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office posted about the large bust that took place earlier this week. The bust was a result of a tip that more drugs were headed into Minnesota.

The post from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reads:

Earlier this week, our Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) coordinated with local agencies on a large narcotics seizure in southern Minnesota stemming from a VOTF narcotics investigation in the metro area. Detectives learned that one of the suspects was returning to Minnesota with a large quantity of narcotics, this led to our detectives responding to southern Minnesota to interdict the suspects. The suspects were searched, as a result, approximately 45,000 fentanyl pills and a kilo of cocaine were seized. Four suspects were arrested on scene and two were charged in custody with 1st Degree Aggravated Controlled Substance violations. The suspects charged in this investigation are identified as Cortez Ananias Williams and Savontray Orlando Dwayne Collins.

Sheriff Witt and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are committed to removing the threat of dangerous narcotics from the community.

For those wondering what the street value of a kilo of cocaine is, it's 2.2 pounds, according to Northeast Addictions Treatment Center "In the United States, a gram of cocaine usually costs between $25 and $200." If we multiply that out by 1,000 we end up with a large amount of money being lost.

It's pretty crazy to me the number of drugs that have been seized since the beginning of the year. This is the 3rd or 4th big bust this year, just by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. WOW.

