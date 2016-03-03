Cathedral Boys Basketball Falls; Girls Basketball Results

The Cathedral boys basketball team lost 77-53 last night at St. John's University against Braham in the Section 6AA Semifinals. Cathedral trailed 27-25 at halftime. Cathedral was the number one seed in the sub-section while Braham was #2. Albany beat Melrose 67-59 in the other semifinal. Albany plays Braham at 6pm Friday night at St. Cloud State in the Section 6AA Final.