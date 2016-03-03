Cathedral Boys Basketball Falls; Girls Basketball Results

The Cathedral boys basketball team lost 77-53 last night at St. John's University against Braham in the Section 6AA Semifinals.  Cathedral trailed 27-25 at halftime.  Cathedral was the number one seed in the sub-section while Braham was #2.  Albany beat Melrose 67-59 in the other semifinal.  Albany plays Braham at 6pm Friday night at St. Cloud State in the Section 6AA Final.

Girls Basketball Section Quarterfinal Results:

Section 5-3-A
Becker 81, Apollo 56
Big Lake 41, Rocori 36

Section 8-3-A
Thief River Falls 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 37
Little Falls 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

Section 8-4-A
STMA 86, Tech 24

