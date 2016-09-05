Wild Lose For Ninth Time This Month
The Wild is set to host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.
Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Dave Overlund and Lee Voss. The podcast is also available on iTunes.
St. Cloud State hockey coach Bob Motzko joined the show in hour three to wrap up the season and to preview next season's schedule.
The Crusaders will play against Crosby-Ironton on Friday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:45.
The Cathedral boys basketball team will play New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 6pm at Williams Arena tonight in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals.
The Minnesota Wild snapped a 5-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over San Jose at home last night.
San Antonio topped the Timberwolves 100-93 last night despite the Wolves holding a 9-point halftime advantage. The Wolves were outscored 31-16 in the 3rd quarter.
The Twins lost 9-5 in Fort Myers, Florida Tuesday afternoon. Kyle Gibson threw 5 innings with 1 earned run allowed and didn't figure in the final decision. Jason Castro had 2 hits for the Twins.
The coach added that he has tried to schedule Penn State, but the Nittany Lions have refused to play against the Huskies. "We tried to schedule them, but they won't play us," Motzko said. "He said no."
Wednesday's game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40.
The St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team swept a pair of games in Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon. SCSU won game one 6-0 before taking a wild game two by a 15-13 final score.