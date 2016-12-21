High School Basketball Results; December 20

Boys Basketball:

Tech 65, Brainerd 40

(Tech is 6-0 and will play at Sartell Thursday at 7:30)

Cathedral 82, Mora 53

(Cathedral is 6-0 and will play Concordia Academy in the Cathedral Holiday Tournament December 27).

Sartell-St. Stephen, 71, Apollo 63

Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Rocori 54

Monticello 70, Albany 55

Annandale 59, Kimball 43

Girls Basketball:

Brainerd 75, Tech 38

Cathedral 49, Little Falls 37

(Morgan Prom had 21 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Granite Ridge Conference).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Rocori 41

Sartell-St. Stephen 86, Apollo 67

Albany 64, Foley 47