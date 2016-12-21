High School Basketball Results; December 20
Boys Basketball:
Tech 65, Brainerd 40
(Tech is 6-0 and will play at Sartell Thursday at 7:30)
Cathedral 82, Mora 53
(Cathedral is 6-0 and will play Concordia Academy in the Cathedral Holiday Tournament December 27).
Sartell-St. Stephen, 71, Apollo 63
Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Rocori 54
Monticello 70, Albany 55
Annandale 59, Kimball 43
Girls Basketball:
Brainerd 75, Tech 38
Cathedral 49, Little Falls 37
(Morgan Prom had 21 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Granite Ridge Conference).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Rocori 41
Sartell-St. Stephen 86, Apollo 67
Albany 64, Foley 47