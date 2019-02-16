High School Results; St. Cloud Hockey Tops Mankato

The St. Cloud boys hockey team defeated Mankato East/Loyola 6-2 Friday night in Mankato. August Falloon scored 2 goals with 1 assist and Nick Richert added a goal and 2 assists. Soren Fallon had 27 saves in net. St. Cloud improves to 9-14-2.

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 3, Monticello 0

(Cathedral improves to 21-4)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 0

(Connor Cariveau scored 2 goals for Sauk Rapids)

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Tech 41

(Tech led by 2 at halftime. Luke Tillotson led Sartell with 24 points. Odier Olange had 18 points and Tate Caldwell had 11 for Tech).

Cathedral 70, Little Falls 56

(Nick Schaefer led Cathedral with 19 points, Jackson Jangula added 18 points and Jacob Stolzenberg chipped in 17 points).

Apollo 78, Rocori 72

Willmar 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Zimmerman 82, Foley 75

Girls Basketball:

Willmar 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 30

Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Zimmerman 55

Cathedral 62, Pierz 34

Rush 52, Foley 44