High School Results; December 13
Boys Basketball:
Tech 68, Buffalo 33
(Tech is 3-0)
Rocori 61, Monticello 47
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Little Falls 63
Cathedral 78, Sauk Centre 65
(Cathedral is 4-0 will play Apollo Friday at 7:30, pregame on AM 1390 at 7:20)
Foley 64, Albany 56
Girls Basketball:
Zimmerman 76, Cathedral 55
(Morgan Prom led Cathedral with 12 points and 5 rebounds)
Willmar 54, Apollo 43
Brainerd 74, Sartell-St. Stephen 68
Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, Little Falls 38
Tech 64, Rocori 48
Milaca 69, Ablany 68 (2 overtimes)
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 3, Alexandria 3 (overtime)
Rogers 3, River Lakes 2
STMA 6, Tech-Apollo 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Legacy Christian 0
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Icebreakers 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
River Lakes 5, Willmar 1