Prep Basketball Results; 1-10-19

Cathedral boys basketball improved to 8-4 overall after posting an 89-76 home win over Milaca Thursday night. Cathedral was led by seniors Jackson Jangula with 24 points and Nick Schaefer with 19 points.

Elsewhere in Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 42, Tech 32

(Sartell led 18-15 at halftime and held on to win this low-scoring affair. Matt Sieben led Sartell with 12 points while Tech was led by Odier Olange with 12 points. Sartell is 9-1. Tech is now 4-8)

Apollo 53, Rocori 50

(Mason Roos led Rocori with 16 points. Apollo improves to 7-7 overall and 5-2 in the CLC).

Willmar 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

Girls Basketball:

Willmar 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 29