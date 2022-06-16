Fox 9-Minneapolis, St. Paul/Youtube

NEW BABY AMUR TIGERS AT THE MINNESOTA ZOO

We've got some new baby kitties at The Minnesota Zoo. Not just any kitties. These are Amur Tiger Cubs, an endangered species, born on Mother's Day. Most people know Amur Tigers as Siberian Tigers, and there are only about 500 left in the entire world.

Good News/Youtube

Photo by Tengyart on Unsplash Photo by Tengyart on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

BORN ON MOTHERS DAY

There are two males and one female, and according to the zoo, the Mother is taking good care of her healthy cubs.

Plans are that if everything goes well, we will be able to see the cubs in July. These cubs will grow to be between 300 to 450 pounds, 6 to 9 feet in length, and have tails around 37 inches long.

Photo by Jeff Meigs on Unsplash Photo by Jeff Meigs on Unsplash loading...

ABOUT AMUR TIGERS

Minnesota winters should be pretty normal for the Siberian Tiger, as they are typically found in Asia and have thick fur and padded paws to be able to handle cold blustery winters.

I learned that no two tigers have the same stripes; sort of like no two humans have the exact same thumbprint, and the skin shows the colors of the stripes as well as their fur. When they walk, tigers will put their back feet in the same tracks as their front paw tracks! Who knew!

I also found it interesting that Siberian Tigers are really good swimmers and they actually like being in the water, which most cats do not.

My guess is that these kitties have not been named yet, and maybe we will get the chance to name them this summer.

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions